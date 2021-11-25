November 25 Tithi Will be the Shashthi of Krishna Paksha in Margashirsha month of Vikrama Samvat 2078. According to Panchang, no festival or vrat will be observed today, however, you can perform the auspicious events or rituals during the auspicious Muhurats of the day. The day will have auspicious muhurat Guru Pushya Yoga as well as Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga, Amrit Siddhi Yoga and Ravi Yoga. The day will be Guruwara which is dedicated to Lord Brihaspati. Read on to know about the timings for auspicious Muhurat and other crucial details.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON NOVEMBER 25

On November 25, the sunrise and sunset have been predicted to take place at 06:52 AM and 5:24 PM respectively. The moon will rise at 10:18 PM and it will set at 11:41 AM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR NOVEMBER 25

The Shashthi Tithi will prevail up to 04:42 AM, November 26. The Nakshatra will shift from Pushya to Ashlesha at 06:50 PM. The Moon will sit in Karka Rashi for the whole day whereas the Sun is settled in Vrishchika Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR NOVEMBER 25

Today, Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga, as well as Guru Pushya Yoga and Amrita Siddhi Yoga will prevail from 06:52 AM to 06:50 PM on Thursday. The Ravi Yoga will also take place on November 25 from 06:50 PM to 06:52 AM, Nov 26. The Abhijit muhurat and Amrit Kalam will take place from 11:47 AM to 12:29 PM and 11:48 AM to 01:34 PM respectively.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR NOVEMBER 25

The inauspicious Vidaal Yoga will remain in effect from 06:52 AM to 06:50 PM whereas Aadal Yoga will take place from 06:50 PM to 06:52 AM, November 26. The Rahu Kalam will affect the timeframe from 01:27 PM to 02:46 PM Whereas Dur Muhurtam will prevail twice from 10:23 AM to 11:05 AM and 02:36 PM to 03:18 PM on Thursday.

