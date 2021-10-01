Aaj Ka Panchang, October 1, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Friday

October 1 marks the tenth day of Shraadh on the Dashami tithi in the Krishna Paksha of Ashwin month in Vikrama Samvat 2078. The day will be Friday or Shukravaar. The tenth day of Pitrupaksha is observed as Dashami Shraddha and is observed for those who died on Navami Tithi of any Paksha. On the Dashami Shraddha, family members who died on the Dashami Tithi of either of the two Paksha, Shukla paksha, or Krishna Paksha of any month are remembered.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE AND MOONSET TIME ON OCTOBER 1

The sunrise and sunset timings for October 1 are 06:14 AM and 06:07 PM, respectively. The moonrise is likely to take place at 1:42 AM on October 2 and the moonset will take place at 03:07 PM on October 1.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR OCTOBER 1

The Dashami Tithi will come into effect on October 1 and will prevail till 11:03 PM after which ekadashi tithi will prevail. The Nakshatra will be Pushya upto 02:58 AM on October 2 after which Ashlesha will come into effect. The moon will prevail in Karka Rashi while the Sun will continue to be in Kanya rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR OCTOBER 1

The most auspicious timing of the day called Abhijit Muhurat will fall between 11:47 AM and 12:34 PM on October 1. The Shubh muhurat like Godhuli muhurat, Vijaya muhurat and Amrit Kalam are expected to prevail from 05:55 PM to 06:19 PM, 02:09 PM to 02:57 PM and 8:11PM to 09:53 AM, October 01 respectively. On Friday the Nishita Muhurta will remain in effect from 11:47 PM to 12:35 AM on October 2.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR OCTOBER 1

The Rahul Kalam will remain in effect from 10:41 AM to 12:10 PM on Friday. The Gulikai Kalam will prevail from 07:43 AM to 09:12 AM and Yamaganda will prevail from 03:09 PM to 04:38 PM. The Vidaal Yoga muhurat will also remain in effect 06:14 AM to 02:58 AM on October 2.

