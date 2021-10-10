Aaj Ka Panchang, October 10, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Sunday

As the nine-day festival of Navratri is underway, October 10 will mark the fifth day of the auspicious festival and on this day, Goddess Skanda mata will be worshipped. People believe that the goddess awards her devotees with salvation, power, prosperity, and treasures. It is said that Skandmata can grant oceans of wisdom even to anyone. On October 10, Lalita Panchami will also be observed. It is a fasting day for Goddess Lalita and it is also known as Upang Lalita Vrat. Goddess Lalita is regarded as the Tripura Sundari and Shodashi, she is also one of the 10 Mahavidhyas.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise, and Moonset On October 10

According to the Panchang, the sun will rise at 06:18 AM, and it will set at 5:56 PM. The moonrise timing for October 10, has been predicted to be 10:21 AM, while the moonset timing has been said to be 9:00 PM.

Tithi, Nakshatra And Rashi Details For October 10

The Panchami will prevail on October 10 and it will remain in effect upto 02:14 AM on October 11. The nakshatra will be Anuradha upto 02:44 PM, and it will be followed by Jyeshtha Nakshatra. While the moon will sit in Vrishchika Rashi, the Sun will extend its stay in Kanya Rashi.

Shubh Muhurat For October 10

Three extremely auspicious time frames, the Ravi Yoga, the Bhrama muhurat, and the Abhijit muhurat, will prevail on October 10. The timing for Ravi Yoga will be between 02:44 PM and 07:54 PM, and the Brahma muhurat will be from 04:40 AM to 05:29 AM. The spell of Abhijit muhurat will begin from 11:44 AM and will end at 12:31 PM. The Sayahna Sandhya will also prevail today between 05:56 PM and 07:11 PM.

Ashubh Muhurat For October 10

One of the most inauspicious muhurats, Rahu Kalam, will remain in effect on October 10 but for a short time frame, from 04:29 PM to 05:56 PM. Though Adaal Yoga will not fall today, the Vidaal Yoga will begin at 02:44 PM and will conclude at 07:54 PM. Vinchudo will prevail the whole day.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.