Aaj Ka Panchang, October 11, 2021: Saraswati Avahan, Bilva Nimantran and Other Details on Navratri Day 6

October 11, Monday marks the sixth day of Navratri Puja. The day also marks the first day of Saraswati Puja during Navratri Pujan and is also known as Saraswati Avahan. Avahan means invocation of Goddess Saraswati. Bilva Nimantran will also be observed today, and is done during Shashthi Tithi while it prevails during Sanyakal.

At times, the Shashthi ends before Sanyakal but prevails during Sanyakal on the previous day i.e. on Panchami Tithi. If this happens, then Sanyakal on Panchami Tithi is considered more suitable for doing Bilva Namantran. During Durga Puja, most people take Shashthi Tithi for Kalparambha, Bodhon and Adhivas, and Amantran irrespective of it prevailing during Sanyakal or not.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON OCTOBER 11

According to the Panchang, the sun will rise at 06:19 AM, and it will set at 5:55 PM. The moonrise timing for October 11 has been predicted to be 11:30 AM, and the moonset timing is 9:56 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR OCTOBER 11

The Shashthi tithi on October 11 will remain in effect upto 11:50 PM, followed by Saptami tithi. The Jyeshtha nakshatra will prevail upto 12:56 PM, later Mula Nakshatra will take over. Today, the Moon will end its stay in Vrishchika Rashi by 12:56 PM and will move to Dhanu Rashi. The Sun will remain in the Kanya Rashi only.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR OCTOBER 11

Three extremely auspicious time frames will prevail on October 11 and the timings are as follows, the Ravi Yoga will begin at 12:56 PM and will end at 06:20 AM on October 12, while the Brahma muhurat will be between 04:40 AM and 05:29 AM, and the Abhijit muhurat will be from 11:44 AM to 12:30 PM. The Sayahna Sandhya will also prevail today between 05:55 PM and 07:10 PM, and timing for Vijaya muhurat is from 02:03 PM to 02:50 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR OCTOBER 11

One of the most inauspicious muhurats, Rahu Kalam will prevail during morning hours on October 11, from 07:46 AM to 09:13 AM. The Gulikai Kalam and Varjyam will be in effect between 01:34 PM and 03:01 PM & 08:26 PM and 09:56 PM, while Vinchudo will be observed from 0:19 AM to 12:56 PM, the Ganda Moola will prevail the whole day.

