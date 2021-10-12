Aaj Ka Panchang, October 12, 2021: Navpatrika Puja, Maha Saptami and Other Details on Navratri Day 7

Tuesday, October 12 marks the seventh day of Navratri Puja. The day will be Mangalwara which will also be the Saptami tithi in Shukla Paksha of 2078 Aananda in the Vikrama Samvata. The seventh day of Navratri will also mark the Navpatrika Puja day. Also known as Maha Saptami, it is the first day of Durga Puja. Some devotees also invoke Goddess Durga on Maha Saptami day in a group of nine plants known as Navpatrika.

The ritual includes formation of Navpatrika by bundling nine different plants including the branch of Bilva tree of the previous day. After that, Navpatrika is given a ceremonial bath in a water body preferably in a river, with a red or orange coloured cloth and installed on a wooden seat on the right side Durga’s idol.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON OCTOBER 12

According to the Panchang, the sun will rise at 06:20 AM, and it will set at 5:55 PM. The moonrise timing for October 12 has been predicted to be 12:36 PM, and the moonset timing is 10:56 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR OCTOBER 12

The Saptami tithi will remain in effect upto 09:47 PM on October 12 followed by Ashtami tithi. The nakshatra will prevail in Mula Nakshatra upto 11:27 PM, after which Purva Ashadha nakshatra will come in effect on October 12. Today, the Moon will be in Dhanu Rashi while the Sun will remain in the Kanya Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR OCTOBER 12

The Ravi Yoga will begin at 06:20 AM and end at 11:27 AM on October 12, while the Brahma muhurat will be in effect from 04:41 AM and 05:30 AM, and the Abhijit muhurat will be from 11:44 AM to 12:30 PM. The timing for Vijaya muhurat for October 12 is from 02:03 PM to 02:49 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR OCTOBER 12

The Rahu Kalam will prevail in the afternoon on October 12, from 03:01 PM to 04:28 PM. The Aadal Yoga will prevail from 11:27 AM on October 12 to 06:21 AM on October 13. The Gulikai Kalam will be in effect between 12:07 PM and01:34 PM, while the Ganda Moola will prevail from 06:20 AM to 11:27 AM.

