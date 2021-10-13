Aaj Ka Panchang, October 13, 2021: Maha Durga Ashtami, Mahashtami, and Other Details on Navratri Day 8

October 13, Wednesday, marks the eighth day of Navratri Puja in the Ashwina month of the Hindu calendar. The day will be Bushwara which will also be the Ashtami tithi in Shukla Paksha of 2078 Aananda in the Vikrama Samvata calendar. The eighth day of Navratri will also mark the auspicious occasion of Durga Ashtami. For devotees of Goddess Durga, Mahashtami, also known as Maha Durga Ashtami, is the second day of Durga Puja. Maha Ashtami is considered one of the most important days of Durga Puja. On this day young unmarried girls who are considered as a form of Goddess Durga herself, are also worshipped. This ritual is known as Kumari Puja.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON OCTOBER 13

This Wednesday, the sun is expected to rise at 06:21 am, and it is predicted to set at 5:54 pm. The moonrise timing for October 13 is expected to be 1:34 pm, and the moonset timing is 12:00 midnight on October 13.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR OCTOBER 13

The Ashtami tithi will remain in effect up to 8:07 pm on October 13 followed by the Navami tithi on Wednesday. The nakshatra will prevail in Purva Ashadha nakshatra till 10:19 am after which it will move to Uttara Ashadha on October 13. Today, the moon will be in Dhanu Rashi till 4:06 pm after which it will move to Makara Rashi, while the Sun will remain in the Kanya Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR OCTOBER 13

There will be no Ravi Yoga and Abhijit muhurat this Wednesday. However, some of the other auspicious timing for the day will prevail during the Brahma Muhurta which will remain in effect from 4:41 am to 5:31 am. The Godhuli Muhurat will be in effect from 5:42 pm to 6:06 pm, while the Sayahna Sandhya will prevail on Wednesday from 5:54 pm to 7:08 pm.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR OCTOBER 13

The Rahu Kalam will prevail in the afternoon on October 13, from 12:07 pm to 1:34 pm. The Aadal Yoga will come in effect at 6:21 am and will remain so till 10:19 am. Bhadra muhurat will be in effect from 6:21 am to 8:54 am. The Gulika Kalam will prevail from 10:40 am to 12:07 pm.

