Aaj Ka Panchang, October 15, 2021: Check Out Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Durga Visarjan, Dussehra, and Vijayadashami

Durga Visarjan and Vijayadashami will be observed on October 15, Friday, in the Ashwina month of the Hindu calendar. Durga Visarjan is done during Aparahna time or at Pratahkala, when Dashami Tithi is prevailing. Usually, the visarjan muhurat falls during the morning hours of the day. Many devotees break their nine-day Navratri fasting after visarjan.

Vijayadashami is celebrated across the country. Devotees celebrate the victory of Lord Rama over Demon Ravana on this day and also the triumph of Goddess Durga over the buffalo Demon Mahishasura. Vijayadashami is also known as Dussehra.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON OCTOBER 15

According to the Hindu Panchang, this Friday the sunrise will take place at 06:21 AM, while the sunset timing has been predicted to be 5:51 PM. The moonrise on October 15 will take place at 3:08 PM and the moon will set on October 16 at 2:07 AM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR OCTOBER 15

The Dashami tithi will prevail upto 06:02 PM, followed by Ekadashi tithi.The Shravana nakshatra will end by 9:16 am and the Dhanishtha Nakshatra will take over.Today, the Moon will stay in Makra Rashi upto 09:16 PM, later it will move to Kumbha Rashi. The Sun will continue its stay in the Kanya Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR OCTOBER 15

The Ravi Yoga will prevail the entire day on October 15. The Abhijit muhurat will prevail from 11:43 AM to 12:29 PM, while the Amrit Kalam will begin at 10:55 PM on October 15 and will conclude at 12:32 AM on October 16. The Bhrama muhurat will be observed between 04:41 AM and 05:31 AM. The Sayahna Sandhya on October 15 will be from 05:51 PM to 07:06 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR OCTOBER 15

The Rahu Kalam, on October 15, will prevail between 10:40 AM and 12:06 PM. The Panchaka will fall from 09:16 PM on October 15 to 06:22 AM on October 16. The timing for Vidaal Yoga is from 06:21 AM to 09:16 AM, while the Varjyam muhurat will be between 01:17 PM and 02:54 PM. The Yamaganda will be between 02:59 PM and 04:25 PM.

