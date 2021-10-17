Aaj Ka Panchang, October 17, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Sunday

October 17, Sunday, will be observed as the Shukla Paksha Dwadashi Tithi of Ashwina month of the Hindu calendar. The day will also mark the auspicious Pradosh Vrat as well as Tula Sakranti. The Tula Sankranti marks the beginning of Kartik Month of the Hindu Calendar. This day holds great importance to the farmers as they worship Goddess Lakshmi, and seek wealth, prosperity and fertility. The day also marks the transition of Sun from Kanya Rashi to Tula Rashi. Read on to know about the other important details of the day.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise, And Moonset On October 17

According to the Hindu Panchang, this Sunday the sunrise will take place at 06:23 AM, while the sunset timing has been predicted to be 5:49 PM. The moonrise and moonset is likely to take place at 04:20 PM and 04:05 AM on October 18 respectively.

Tithi, Nakshatra And Rashi Details For October 17

The Dwadashi tithi will prevail upto 05:39 PM in the evening followed by Trayodashi tithi. The Nakshatra will be Shatabhisha upto 9:53 AM and then the Purva Bhadrapada will take over. The Moon will stay in Kumbha Rashi while the Sun will transition to Tula Rashi from Kanya Rashi.

Shubh Muhurat For October 17

The timings for Brahma muhurat and Abhijit muhurat are 04:43 AM to 05:33 AM and 11:43 AM to 12:29 PM respectively. Other Shubh muhurat like Godhuli and Vijaya Muhurta is predicted to take place from 05:38 PM to 06:02 PM and 02:01 PM to 02:46 PM respectively. However, Tri-Pushkara Yoga will prevail between 09:53 AM to 05:39 PM.

Ashubh Muhurat For October 17

The Rahu Kalam, on October 17, will take place between 04:24 PM and 05:49 PM. The timing for Gulikai Kalam and Varjyam is 02:58 PM to 04:24 PM and 04:32 PM to 06:12 PM respectively. The Panchaka will prevail the whole day on October 17.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.