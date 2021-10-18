Aaj Ka Panchang, October 18, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Monday

October 18, Monday will mark the Shukla Paksha Trayodashi Tithi of Ashwina month of the Hindu calendar. The day Monday (Somwar) is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Devotees seek blessings for a happy, successful and prosperous life. Several people even observe a day-long fast and consume food only after evening prayer. It is believed that those who observe fast on Monday get their desires fulfilled and blessed with wisdom.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise, And Moonset On October 18

According to the Hindu Panchang, this Monday, the sunrise is likely to take place at 06:24 AM, while the sunset will occur at 5:48 PM. The moonrise and moonset timings are 04:51 PM and 05:01 AM on October 19 respectively.

Tithi, Nakshatra And Rashi Details For October 18

The Trayodashi tithi will remain in effect till 06:07 PM in the evening followed by Chaturdashi tithi. The Nakshatra will be Purva Bhadrapada up to 10:50 AM followed by Uttara Bhadrapada. The Moon will move to Meena Rashi while the Sun will remain in Tula Rashi.

Shubh Muhurat For October 18

Go for any of these auspicious timings to perform Puja or other religious works to get the expected outcome. The Abhijit muhurat is predicted to take place between 11:43 AM and 12:29 PM, while Vijaya muhurat will prevail from 02:00 PM to 02:46 PM. Godhuli Muhurta is also one of the auspicious muhurat that one can consider for any religious work. On October 18, it will prevail from 05:37 PM to 06:01 PM.

Ashubh Muhurat For October 18

The Rahu Kalam timing for October 18 is 07:49 AM to 09:15 AM, while Yamaganda and Vidaal Yoga will remain in effect from 10:40 AM to 12:06 PM and 06:24 AM to 10:50 AM, respectively.

