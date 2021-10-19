Aaj Ka Panchang, October 19, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Tuesday

Tuesday, October 19 marks the Chaturdashi tithi in the Ashwina month which is the shukla paksha of the lunar phase. The day will be Mangalwara and will also mark the occasion of Sharad Purnima. The occasion of Sharad Purnima is significant among Hindu devotees. Many devotees worship God Chandra on the day of Sharad Purnima. Newlywed women also partake to pledge to do Purnima fasting for the year, beginning the fast from the day of Sharad Purnima. It is also believed that on the day of Sharad Purnima, Lord Krishna performed the Maha-Raas, the dance of divine love.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON OCTOBER 19

This Tuesday, the sun is expected to rise at 06:24 AM, and it is predicted to set at 5:47 PM. The moonrise timing for October 19 is expected to be 05:20 PM, and the moonset timing is 05:56 AM on October 20.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR OCTOBER 19

The Chaturdashi tithi will remain in effect upto 07:03 PM on October 19 followed by the Purnima tithi on Tuesday. The nakshatra will prevail in Uttara Bhadrapada upto 12:13 PM on October 19 after which it will move to Revati nakshatra the same day. Today, the Moon will be in Meena Rashi, while the Sun will remain in Tula Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR OCTOBER 19

The Ravi Yoga will remain in effect from 06:24 AM to 12:13 PM on Tuesday, while the Abhijit muhurat will remain effective from 11:43 AM to 12:29 PM. Some of the other auspicious timing for the day will prevail during the Brahma Muhurta which will remain in effect from 04:43 AM to 05:34 AM. The Godhuli Muhurat will be in effect from 05:36 PM to 06:00 PM, while the Sayahna Sandhya will prevail on Tuesday from 05:47 PM to 07:03 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR OCTOBER 19

The Rahu Kalam will prevail in the afternoon on October 19, from 02:57 PM to 04:22 PM while the Panchaka will remain in effect the entire day on Tuesday. The Aadal Yoga will come in effect at 06:24 AM and will remain so till 12:13 PM. Bhadra muhurat will be in effect from 07:03 PM on October 19 to 06:25 AM on October 20. The Gulikai Kalam will be prevailing from12:06 PM to 01:31 PM this Tuesday.

