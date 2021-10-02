Aaj Ka Panchang, October 2, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Saturday

October 2 is the eleventh day also known as Ekadashi Tithi of the Ashwin month of Krishna Paksha in Vikrama Samvat 2078. The day will be Saturday i.e. Shaniwara. The 11th day of Pitrupaksha is observed as Ekadashi Shraddha and is dedicated to those who died on Ekadashi Tithi of any Paksha. It is also known as Gyaras Shraddha. It will also mark the Indira Ekadashi Vrat which is quite significant for Hindus as it is observed for the departed souls to help them attain Moksha. Check the timings for Abhijit muhurat, Rahu Kalam and Nakshatra for October 2.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise And Moonset Time On October 2

For October 2, the sunrise and sunset timings are predicted to take place at 06:15 AM and 06:06 PM, respectively. The moonrise and moonset will take place at 02:43 AM and 03:49 PM, respectively on October 3.

Tithi, Nakshatra And Rashi Details For October 2

The Ekadashi Tithi will prevail up to 11:10 PM on October 2 followed by Dwadashi Tithi. The Nakshatra will be Ashlesha upto 03:35 AM, October 03. The moon will remain in Karka upto 03:35 AM, October 03 and then move to Simha Rashi while Sun will prevail in Kanya.

Shubh Muhurat For October 2

The most auspicious timeframe will be between11:46 AM and 12:34 PM of Abhijit muhurat on October 2. Other Shubh muhurat like Vijaya muhurat and Sayahna Sandhya are predicted to take place from 02:09 PM to 02:56 PM and 06:06 PM to 07:19 PM on October 02 respectively. The Godhuli Muhurta timing will be 05:54 PM to 06:18 PM.

Ashubh Muhurat For October 2

The time period between 09:12 AM to 10:41 AM will remain under the bad influence of Planet Rahu, hence, it should be avoided for any auspicious work. The Yamaganda and Varjyam are also inauspicious time frames that will take place from 01:39 PM to 03:08 PM and 04:06 PM to 05:44 PM respectively.

