Aaj Ka Panchang, October 21, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Ashubh Muhurat and Other Details for Thursday

Thursday, October 21, will mark the beginning of Kartika month. The day will fall on the Pratipada tithi in the Kartika month which is currently in the Krishna Paksha. Both Aadal and Vidaal yoga will prevail today, while Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga will be observed today. Check out the sunrise, sunset, moonrise, moonset, other auspicious and inauspicious timings for October 21, here.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON OCTOBER 21

This Thursday, the panchang predicts the sunrise at 06:25 AM, and the sunset at 5:45 PM. The moonrise timing for October 21 is predicted to be 06:20 PM, while the moonset will take place at 6:50 AM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR OCTOBER 21

The Pratipada tithi will remain in effect upto 10:15 pm on October 21 followed by the Dwitiya tithi. The nakshatra will be Ashwini upto 04:17 PM. It will be followed by the Bharani nakshatra which will prevail till Friday. The Moon will be in Mesha Rashi, while the Sun will sit in the Tula Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR OCTOBER 21

There will be no Ravi Yoga today, but other auspicious muhurats like Abhijit muhurat, Brahma muhurat, and Godhuli muhurat will prevail on October 21. The timing of Abhijit muhurat is from 11:42 AM to 12:28 PM, while the Brahma muhurat will fall between 04:44 AM and 05:34 AM.

The Godhuli Muhurat will be in effect from 05:34 PM to 05:58 PM. The Sayahna Sandhya will prevail on Thursday from 05:45 PM to 07:01 PM, while the Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga will be between 06:25 AM and 04:17 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR OCTOBER 21

This Thursday, the inauspicious muhurat of Rahu Kalam and Ganda Moola will be in effect between 01:30 PM and 02:55 PM & 06:25 AM and 04:17 PM. The Aadal Yoga will remain in effect from 06:25 AM to 04:17 PM, while the Vidaal yoga will commence on October 21 at 04:17 PM and will end at 06:26 AM on October 22.

The Gulikai Kalam will be prevailing from 09:15 AM to 10:40 AM and Varjyam will be from 11:55 AM to 01:40 PM.

