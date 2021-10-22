Aaj Ka Panchang, October 22, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Friday

Friday or Shukrawara, October 22, will mark the Dwitiya tithi in the Kartika month which is currently in the Krishna Paksha. There would be no Ravi Yoga muhurat today, however, Vidaal yoga and Rahu Kalam will prevail. Check out the sunrise, sunset, moonrise, moonset timings, and all auspicious and inauspicious muhurats for October 22, here.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON OCTOBER 22

The panchang has predicted that this Friday, the sunrise will take place at 6:26 am, while the sunset will take place at 5:44 pm. The moonrise timing for October 22 is said to be 6:52 pm and the moonset timing is likely at 7:44 am.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR OCTOBER 22

The Dwitiya tithi will remain in effect on October 22. It will prevail up to 12:29 am on October 23. The nakshatra will be Bharani up to 6:56 pm on Friday, it will be followed by Krittika nakshatra. The Moon will be in the Mesha Rashi up to 1:39 am on October 23, while the Sun will extend its stay in Tula Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR OCTOBER 22

There will be no Ravi Yoga today, but Abhijit muhurat will prevail on October 22 from 11:42 am to 12:28 pm. The Brahma muhurat will fall between 4:44 am and 5:35 am, while the Godhuli muhurat will be from 5:33 pm to 5:57pm.

The Amrit Kalam will commence at 1:36 pm and it will conclude at 3:23 pm. The Sayahna Sandhya will fall on Friday from 5:44 pm to 7:00 pm. And the Vijaya muhurat will be between 1:58 pm and 2:43 pm.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR OCTOBER 22

This Friday, the inauspicious muhurat of Rahu Kalam will be in effect between 10:40 am and 12:05 pm. The Gulikai Kalam will be prevailing from 7:50 am to 9:15 am. The timing for Vidaal Yoga is from 6:26 am to 6:56 am.

The Dur Muhurtam muhurat will prevail in two instalments, first between 8:41 am and 9:27 am and next between 12:28 pm and 1:13 pm.

