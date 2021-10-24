Aaj Ka Panchang, October 24, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Karwa Chauth Vrat and Moonrise Timings

Sunday, October 24, will mark the Krishna Paksha Chaturthi Tithi in the Kartika month of Vikrama Samvat 2078. This day, according to Panchang, is also observed as Karwa Chauth, a significant festival for married Indian women. The fasting of Karwa Chauth and its rituals are observed by women to seek the long life of their husbands.

Unmarried women also observe this fast to get the desired husband. Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are worshipped on this day and the fast can be broken only after sighting and worshipping the moon.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON OCTOBER 24

According to Drikpanchang, the sunrise and sunset timings for October 24 will be at 6:27 AM and 5:43 PM. The moonrise is likely at 8:07 PM and moonset at 9:35 AM, October 25 respectively. The timings for Karwa Chauth fast will be 6:27 AM to 8:07 PM. The auspicious muhurat to perform the puja is between 5:43 PM and 6:59 PM on Sunday.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR OCTOBER 24

The Chaturthi tithi will remain in effect between 3:01 AM, October 24 and 5:43 AM on October 25. The nakshatra will prevail in Rohini. The moon will continue to remain in Vrishabha Rashi while the Sun will prevail in Tula Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR OCTOBER 24

The Abhijit muhurat will remain in effect from 11:43 AM to 12:28 PM on Sunday, October 24. Other auspicious muhurat like Godhuli Muhurta and Vijaya Muhurta will take place from 5:31 PM to 5:55 PM and 1:58 PM to 2:43 PM. Amrit Kalam will also prevail on Sunday from 9:25 PM to 11:13 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR OCTOBER 24

This Sunday, the inauspicious muhurat of Rahu Kalam will take place in the evening from 4:18 PM to 5:43 PM while the Yamaganda is likely to come into effect from 12:05 PM to 1:29 PM.

