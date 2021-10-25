Aaj Ka Panchang, October 25, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Monday

Monday, October 25 will mark the Panchami tithi in the Kartika month which is right now in the Krishna Paksha lunar phase. The day will be Somawara (Monday). According to panchang, along with Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga and Amrita Siddhi Yoga, the inauspicious muhurat of Vidaal Yoga will also prevail on Monday.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON OCTOBER 25

This Monday, the panchang has predicted the sunrise to be at 06:28 am, and the sunset at 5:41 PM. The moonrise timing for October 25 is said to be 08:51 PM, while the moonset will take place at 10:31 AM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR OCTOBER 25

The Panchami tithi will prevail upto full night on October 25. The nakshatra will prevail in Mrigashirsha upto 04:11 AM on October 26. The Moon will stay in Vrishabha Rashi upto 2:37 PM, later it will move to Mithuna Rashi. The Sun will extend its stay in Tula Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR OCTOBER 25

There will be no Ravi Yoga on Sunday, however, one of the most auspicious muhurats, the Abhijit muhurat will prevail from 11:42 AM to 12:27 PM. Other auspicious timings for the day which will take place include the Brahma Muhurta and Godhuli Muhurat.

The Brahma muhurat will be observed between 04:46 AM and 05:37 AM, while the Godhuli Muhurat will be from 05:30 PM to 05:54 PM. The Sayahna Sandhya will prevail on Monday from 05:41 PM to 06:58 PM, and the Vijaya muhurat will remain in effect from 01:57 PM to 02:42 PM. The Amrit Siddhi Yoga will fall from 06:28 AM to 04:11 AM, Oct 26.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR OCTOBER 25

The inauspicious muhurat Rahu Kalam will prevail on Monday from 07:52 AM to 09:16 AM, while the Yamaganda muhurat will commence at 10:40 AM and will conclude at 12:05 PM on October 25. The Dur Muhurtam will be in effect from 12:27 PM to 01:12 PM, and later between 02:42 PM and 03:27 PM. The Vidaal Yoga timing is from 04:11 AM, Oct 26 to 06:28 AM, Oct 26.

