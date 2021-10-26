Aaj Ka Panchang, October 26, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Tuesday

October 26 marks the Panchami tithi in the Kartika month which is currently in the Krishna Paksha lunar phase. The day will be Mangalwaar or Tuesday. According to panchang, Tuesday will also mark the prevalence of the inauspicious muhurat of Vidaal Yoga. Hindu devotees should note that during such inauspicious timings, performing certain significant rituals or events is avoided since it may leave a lasting impact.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON OCTOBER 26

This Tuesday, the sun is predicted to rise at 06:29 AM, and it is expected to set at 5:41 PM. The moonrise timing for October 26 is predicted by the panchang to be 09:40 PM, while the moonset will take place at 11:24 AM this Wednesday.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR OCTOBER 26

RELATED NEWS Navratri Day 5: Worship Maa Skandamata With These Rituals to Gain Wisdom

The Panchami tithi will remain in effect upto 08:23 AM on October 26 followed by the Shashthi tithi on Tuesday. The nakshatra will prevail in Ardra for the full night on October 26, Tuesday. The Moon will be in Mithuna Rashi while the Sun will remain in Tula Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR OCTOBER 26

The Ravi Yoga will not prevail on Tuesday, however the Abhijit muhurat will remain in effect from 11:42 AM to 12:27 PM on Tuesday. The Brahma Muhurta will remain in effect from 04:47 AM to 05:38 AM.

The Godhuli Muhurat will be in effect from 05:30 PM to 05:54 PM while the Sayahna Sandhya will prevail on Tuesday from 05:41 PM to 06:58 PM. The Amrit Kalam will come into force on Tuesday at 07:54 PM and remain in effect till 09:42 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR OCTOBER 26

This Tuesday, the inauspicious muhurat Rahu Kalam will prevail in the afternoon on October 26, from 02:53 PM to 04:17 PM while the Yamaganda muhurat will come in effect from 09:17 AM and remain so till 10:41 AM on Tuesday. Vidaal Yoga muhurat will be in effect for the entire day on Tuesday.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.