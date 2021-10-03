Aaj Ka Panchang, October 3, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Sunday

October 3 marks the twelfth day of Shraddh and it will mark the Dwadashi tithi in the Krishna Paksha of Ashwin month in Vikrama Samvat 2078. The day will be Sunday or Ravivaar. The twelfth day of Pitrupaksha will be observed on this day as Dwadashi Shraddh. The day is observed for those who died on Dwadashi Tithi of either Shukla or Krishna Paksha Dwadashi in any Hindu month. This day is also suitable to perform Shraddh rituals for those who had taken renunciation before death.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE AND MOONSET TIME ON OCTOBER 3

The sunrise and sunset timings for October 3 are 06:15 AM and 06:05 PM, respectively. The moonrise is likely to take place at 03:45 AM, October 4 and the moonset will take place at 04:28 PM on the same day.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR OCTOBER 3

The Dwadashi Tithi will come into effect on October 3 and will prevail till 10:29 PM after which Trayodashi tithi will prevail. The Nakshatra on October 3 will be Magha, which will remain in effect upto 03:26 AM on October 4. After this, Magha Purva Phalguni nakshatra will come into effect. The moon will prevail in Simha Rashi while the Sun will continue to be in Kanya rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR OCTOBER 3

One of the most auspicious timings of the day called Abhijit Muhurat will fall between 11:46 AM and 12:33 PM on October 3. The shubh timings of Godhuli muhurat is expected to prevail from 05:53 PM to 06:17 PM; while the Vijaya muhurat will come into effect at 02:08 PM and continue till to 02:55 PM. The Brahma muhurta will remain in effect from 04:38 AM to 05:26 AM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR OCTOBER 3

The inauspicious timing of Rahu Kalam will remain in effect from 04:36 PM to 06:05 PM on Sunday. The Gulikai Kalam will prevail from 03:07 PM to 04:36 PM and Yamaganda will prevail from 12:10 PM to 01:39 PM. The Ganda Moola muhurat will also remain in effect from 06:15 AM to 03:26 AM on October 4.

