Saturday, October 30 will mark the Krishna Paksha Navami Tithi of Kartika month in Vikrama Samvat 2078. According to Hindu Panchang, Saturday is dedicated to Lord Shani who is believed to be the god of karma, justice and retribution. The pictorial depiction shows him as a black figure carrying a sword or danda (sceptre) in his hand and sitting on a vulture.

He is depicted as the most dreaded God in Hindu mythology who administers the result of one’s deeds just like Lord Yama. Read on to know about sunrise, sunset, moonrise, moonset, nakshatra and other crucial details of the day.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON OCTOBER 30

The sunrise and sunset is likely to take place at 06:32 AM and 05:37 PM respectively. The moonrise and moonset timing for Saturday will be 01:27 AM on October 31 and 02:23 PM respectively.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR OCTOBER 30

The Shukla Paksha Navami Tithi will remain in effect up to 02:43 PM on October 30 followed by Dashami Tithi. The nakshatra will be Ashlesha till 12:52 PM and then it will be Magha. The Moon will prevail in Karka rashi upto 12:52 PM and then move to Simha while the Sun will continue to prevail in Tula rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR OCTOBER 30

The auspicious timeframe of Abhijit Muhurat will prevail from 11:42 AM to 12:27 PM on Saturday, October 30. Other equally auspicious muhurat like Godhuli Muhurta and Vijaya Muhurta will remain in effect from 05:26 PM to 05:50 PM and 01:55 PM to 02:40 PM, respectively. The Amrit Kalam timings for Saturday will be 11:11 AM to 12:52 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR OCTOBER 30

This Saturday, the inauspicious muhurat of Rahu Kalam will be in effect from 09:18 AM to 10:41 AM while the Yamaganda is likely to take place between 01:28 PM and 02:51 PM. The Aadal Yoga will take place from 06:32 AM to 12:52 PM, October 30 whereas Ganda Moola will be effective the whole day.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.