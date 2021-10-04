Aaj Ka Panchang, October 4, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Monday

The thirteenth day of Shraadh will fall on October 4, which will mark the Trayodashi tithi of the Krishna Paksha of Ashwina month in Vikrama Samvat 2078. Trayodashi Shraddha, also known as Teras Shraddha, is done for those deceased family members passed away on Trayodashi Tithi. This includes both Shukla and Krishna Paksha Trayodashi.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE AND MOONSET TIME ON OCTOBER 4

The sunrise on October 4 will take place at 06:15 AM, while the timing for sunset is 06:03 PM. The moonrise is likely to take place at 4:47 am on October 5 and the moon will set at 05:04 PM on October 4.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR OCTOBER 4

The Trayodashi Tithi will come into effect on October 4 and will prevail upto 09:05 PM. After this, the Chaturdashi tithi will take over. The Nakshatra will be Purva Phalguni and it will last upto 02:36 AM on October 05. The Moon will sit in Simha Rashi, while the Sun will be placed in Kanya Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR OCTOBER 4

Though there will be no Ravi Yoga on October 4, note the most auspicious timing of the day, also known as Abhijit Muhurat. It will fall between 11:46 AM to 12:33 PM on October 4. The Shubh muhurat like Godhuli muhurat, Vijaya muhurat and Amrit Kalam will also prevail today. The timing for the Godhuli muhurat is from 05:51 PM to 06:15 PM, while that of Vijaya muhurat is between 02:07 PM to 02:54 PM. The Amrit Kalam will prevail from 08:25 PM to 09:58 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR OCTOBER 4

The Rahul Kalam will remain in effect from 07:44 AM to 09:12 AM on October 4. The timing for Gulikai Kalam is from 01:38 PM to 03:06 PM, and Yamaganda will fall between 10:41 AM to 12:09 PM. The Vidaal Yoga muhurat will begin from 06:15 AM on October 4 and will end at 02:36 AM on October 05. Note the Bhrama muhurat will prevail early in the morning from 04:38 AM to 05:26 AM

