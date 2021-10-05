Aaj Ka Panchang, October 5, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Tuesday

In the ongoing month of Pitru Paksha, October 5 will mark the Chaturdashi Shraddha Tithi. As per belief, on this tithi, people carry out puja for those family members, who died an unnatural death. Other than these circumstances, puja for a deceased family member is not done in Chaturdashi Shraddha. It is also known as Ghat Chaturdashi Shraddha or Ghayala Chaturdashi Shraddha and is performed on Amavasya Shraddha Tithi. Check out the auspicious, inauspicious timings for the day -

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise And Moonset Time On October 5

According to the Panchang, on October 5, the sunrise will take place at 06:16 AM and the sunset has been predicted to be 06:02 PM. While the Moon on October 6 will rise at 05:51 AM, it will set on October 5 at 05:39 PM.

Tithi, Nakshatra And Rashi Details For October 5

The Amavasya tithi on October 5 will prevail after 7:04 pm. And before that, the Chaturdashi will be in effect. The Nakshatra will be Uttara Phalguni on October 5 and it will conclude at 01:10 AM on October 6. The moon will sit in Simha Rashi upto 08:17 AM and later in will move to Kanya Rashi. The Sun will continue its stay in Kanya Rashi on October 5.

Shubh Muhurat For October 5

As Ravi Yoga will not prevail today, note the timings of Brahma and Abhijit muhurat. Both muhurats will prevail between the time frame of 04:38 AM and 05:27 AM & 11:45 AM and 12:32 PM. The timings for Godhuli muhurat will be from 05:50 PM to 06:14 PM and the Vijaya muhurat will prevail from 02:07 PM to 02:54 PM. The Amrit Kalam on October 5 will begin at 06:24 PM and will end at 07:54 PM.

Ashubh Muhurat For October 5

The time period between 03:05 PM and 04:34 PM will remain under the influence of Rahu, hence, avoid doing any auspicious work. The Varjyam is also another inauspicious time frame that will take place from 09:22 AM to 10:52 AM. The timing for Yamaganda will commence from 09:12 AM and will end at 10:41 AM. As per Panchang, the Bhadra muhurat will be observed from 06:16 AM to 08:08 AM.

