Aaj Ka Panchang, October 6, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Wednesday

October 6 will mark the last day of Pitrupaksha that is Amavasya Tithi in Krishan Paksha of Ashwina month. It is also known as Sarva Pitru Amavasya as anyone can perform Shraddha for their deceased family member on this day. It is said that performing Shraddha on Sarva Pitru Amavasya appease all deceased souls in the family even if death anniversaries of ancestors are not known or forgotten. Hence, it is also known as Sarvapitra Moksha Amavasya. Also, those who couldn’t perform Sharddha for their deceased family members earlier can do the same on this day. Know about sunrise timings, sunset timings, Nakshatra, and auspicious muhurat for October 6

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise And Moonset Time On October 6

According to the Panchang, the sunrise and sunset are predicted to take place at 06:17 AM and 06:01 PM respectively on October 6. However, there will be no moonrise as it’s an Amavasya Tithi.

Tithi, Nakshatra And Rashi Details For October 6

The Amavasya tithi on October 6 will be in effect till 4:34 PM followed by Shukla Paksha Pratipada Tithi. The Nakshatra will be Hasta up to 11:20 PM on October 6. The moon, as well as the sun, will sit in Kanya Rashi on October 6.

Shubh Muhurat For October 6

The Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga will prevail from 06:17 AM to 11:20 PM. Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga is one of the most favourable and auspicious timeframes to start new things as it will bring success in the most promising and positive way.

Another auspicious muhurat will be Godhuli muhurat and it will take place from 05:50 PM to 06:14 PM while the Vijaya muhurat will prevail between 02:06 PM to 02:53 PM. It must be noted that no Abhijit muhurat will prevail on October 6.

Ashubh Muhurat For October 6

The time period from 12:09 PM to 01:37 PM will remain under the negative influence of Rahu, hence, avoid doing any auspicious work. The Varjyam and Gulikai Kalam should also be avoided for any auspicious work. The Varjyam will fall between 08:56 AM and 10:24 AM while Gulikai Kalam will mark from 10:41 AM to 12:09 PM.

