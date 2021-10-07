Aaj Ka Panchang, October 7, 2021: Know About Ashwin Pratipada Tithi, Ghatasthapana Muhurat, Abhijit Muhurat, Rahu Kalam and Other Details on Navratri 2021

October 7 will mark the Shukla Paksha Pratipada Tithi of Ashwin month and the beginning of the auspicious Navratri. The nine days long festival dedicated to Goddess Durga will begin today. Nine forms of Goddess Durga, also known as Navdurga, are worshipped during Navratri. On the first day of Navratri, devotees worship the first form of Goddess Durga — Mata Shailputri. It is one of the most auspicious and most celebrated festivals among Hindu communities. The festival begins with Ghatasthapana on Pratipada Tithi and ends on Vijayadashami. Know about the Nakshatra, Ghatasthapana muhurat and other crucial details

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise, Moonset and Ghatasthapan Time On October 7

As predicted by Panchang, the sunrise and sunset will take place at 06:17 AM and 06:00 PM, respectively, on October 7. The moon will rise at 06:56 AM, while the moonset timing is 06:50 PM. The auspicious muhurat for Ghatasthapana will prevail from 06:17 AM to 07:07 AM.

Tithi, Nakshatra And Rashi Details For October 7

The Pratipada tithi on October 7 will remain in effect upto 01:36 PM, followed by Dwitiya Tithi. The Nakshatra will be Chitra upto 09:13 PM. The moon will move from Kanya Rashi to Tula Rashi while the sun will continue to prevail in Kanya Rashi.

Shubh Muhurat For October 7

The Shubh muhurat of Abhijit Kalam will be marked between 11:45 AM and 12:32 PM on October 7. One can also perform the Ghtasthapan during Abhijit Kaal. Other auspicious timeframes — Godhuli muhurat and Amrit Kalam will take place from 05:48 PM to 06:12 PM and from03:23 PM to 04:50 PM,respectively.

Ashubh Muhurat For October 7

Rahu Kalam will remain in effect from 01:37 PM to 03:04 PM, hence, devotees must avoid this time to perform puja or any auspicious work. The Adal Yoga will prevail from 06:17 AM to 09:13 PM while the Gulikai Kalam timings are 09:13 AM to 10:41 AM.

