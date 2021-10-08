Aaj Ka Panchang, October 8, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details on Navratri, Day 2

October 8 will mark the Shukla Paksha Dwitiya Tithi of Ashwina month. The second day of Navratri will also be observed today. Devi Brahmcharini, which is one of the forms of Goddess Durga, is worshipped on the second day. She is known as the goddess of devotion and penance. Devotees chant these to mantras to please the goddess – Oṃ Devī Brahmacāriṇyai Namaḥ and Dadhanakara Padmabhyam akshamala kamandalam.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise, and Moonset On October 8

According to the Panchang, the sun will rise at 06:17 AM, while the sunset will take place at 05:59 PM. The moonrise and moonset timings for October 8, have been predicted to be 08:03 AM and 07:28 PM.

Tithi, Nakshatra And Rashi Details For October 8

The Dwitiya tithi on October 8 will remain in effect upto 10:48 AM. It will be followed by the Tritiya tithi. The Nakshatra will be Swati upto 06:59 PM, later Vishakha nakshatra will be in place. The moon will continue its stay in Tula Rashi while the sun will remain in the Kanya Rashi.

Shubh Muhurat For October 8

The second day of Navratri will be very auspicious, as the Ravi Yoga will prevail from 06:59 PM to 06:18 AM on October 09. The timing for the Bhrama and Abhijit muhurat will be between 04:39 AM and 05:28 AM & between 11:45 AM and 12:31 PM, respectively.

Other auspicious timeframes like Godhuli muhurat and Amrit Kalam will take place from 05:47 PM to 06:11 PM and from 11:00 AM to 12:27 PM, respectively. The Sayahna Sandhya will begin at 05:59 PM and will conclude at 07:13 PM.

Ashubh Muhurat For October 8

Rahu Kalam will remain in effect from 10:40 AM to 12:08 PM, hence, devotees must avoid this time for any auspicious work. Though the Adaal Yoga will not prevail today, the timing for Vidaal Yoga is said to be between 06:17 AM and06:59 PM.

