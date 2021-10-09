October 9 will mark the Shukla Paksha Tritiya Tithi of Ashwina month and the third day of the auspicious Navratri Puja. However, Chaturthi Tithi will also be marked on this day. The Tritiya Tithi of Navratri is devoted to Mata Chandraghanta, the third form of Goddess Durga while the Chaturthi Tithi is dedicated to Goddess Kushmanda, the fourth form of Navdurga. Devotees worship the nine forms of Navdurga to seek a happy and prosperous life. Know about the Nakshatra, Abhijit muhurat and other crucial details.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise, and Moonset Time On October 9

According to Panchang predictions, the sunrise and sunset will take place at 06:18 AM and 05:00 PM, respectively on October 9. The moon will rise at 09:12 AM, while it will set at 08:12 PM.

Tithi, Nakshatra And Rashi Details For October 9

The Tritiya tithi on October 9will remain effective upto 07:48 PM followed by Chaturthi Tithi. The Nakshatra will be Vishakha upto 04:47 PM and then Anuradha Nakshatra will prevail. The moon will reside in Tula Rashi up to 11:20 AM and then move to Vrishchika Rashi, however, the sun will continue to prevail in Kanya Rashi.

Shubh Muhurat For October 9

The Shubh muhurat of Abhijit Kalam will take place between 11:45 AM and 12:31 PM on October 8. One can perform Maa Kushmanda Puja during this period. Other auspicious Muhurat like Godhuli muhurat and Amrit Kalam can also be considered to worship Goddess Durga. The timings for Godhuli muhurat and Amrit Kalam are from05:46 PM to 06:10 PM and from 08:48 AM to 10:15 AM, respectively.

Ashubh Muhurat For October 9

Rahu Kalam will remain effective from 09:13 AM to 10:41 AM, hence, devotees must not perform any puja or any auspicious work during this time. The Gulikai Kalam will prevail from 06:18 AM to 07:46 AM and Yamaganda will take place between 01:36 PM and 03:03 PM.

