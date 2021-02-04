Aaj ka Panchang: Read About the Day, Tithi, Nakshatra, Auspicious and Inauspicious Time Frames for Day

As per the Vedic Astrology, February 4, 2021, is the Krishna Paksha Saptami Tithi of Magha maas in Vikrama Samvata 2077. The day will be Guruwar (Thursday) and the Saptami tithi will prevail till 12.07 pm after which Ashtami Tithi will enter and will prevail till 11.01 am February 5. The day will start with sunrise at 7.08 am and the sunset will take place at 6.03 pm. The day will also mark the Kalashtami Vrat which is observed on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in every month. Hindu devotees worship Lord Bhairav and observe fast on this day. As per the Hindu scriptures, Kalashtami Vrat should be observed on the day when Ashtami Tithi prevails during the night.

Read about the auspicious time frame, Puja Muhurat, Rahu Kalam and Nakshatra for the day

Sunrise time- 7.08 am

Sunset time- 6.03 pm

Moonrise time- 12.55 am on February 5

Moonset time- 11.29 am on February 5

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi details:

Saptami Tithi will prevail till 12.07 am and the Nakshatra will be Swati up to 7.45 pm on February 4. After this Vishakha Nakshatra Vishakam nakshatra will enter and will prevail till 7:19 PM on February 5. The Sun will remain in Makara (Capricorn) Rashi and the moon will be in Tula (Libra) Rashi till 1.43 pm on February 5.

Auspicious timings for February 4:

The most auspicious time frame in Vedic astrology, Abhijit Muhurat will exist between 12.13 pm to 12.57 pm. Apart from this Brahma Muhurat, Vijaya Muhurta and Amrit Kalam are also considered as the auspicious time to start anything.

Inauspicious timings for February 4:

Rahu Kalam, Gulikai Kalam and Varjyam are considered as the inauspicious period as per the Hindu beliefs. The Rahu Kalam on February 4, will prevail between 01:57 PM to 03:19 PM while the Gulikai Kalam timing is 09:51 AM to 11:13 AM.

Panchang is the Hindu calendar which tells about the Shubh Muhurat, Tithi, Nakshatra, Rashi and festivals of the day.