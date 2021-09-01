Aaj Ka Panchang, September 1, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Wednesday

The Krishna Paksha Dashmi Tithi of Bhadrapada month will be marked on Wednesday, September 1. The day will also include the auspicious muhurat of Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga. The muhurat and tithi details are calculated using Hindu Vedic calendar known as the Panchang. Hindus following this calendar are of the view that if important activities are performed in the shubh muhurat then they will bear more results and fruits.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise, and Moonset Time:

The sunrise will be at 5:59 am and sunset will be at 6:43 pm. The moonrise on the other hand will take place 01:07 am, September 2 and the moonset will be at 2:47 pm.

Tithi, Nakshatra, and Rashi Details for September 1:

Dashami tithi will continue through Wednesday night, while Mrigashirsha nakshatra will continue till 12:35 pm. After that Ardra nakshatra will begin. Sun will continue to be in the Simha Rashi while the moon will be in Mithuna Rashi.

Shubh Muhurat for September 1:

The Brahma Muhurat, most pious time of the day, will start from 4:29 am and will end at 5:14 am, Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga which is another auspicious timing of the day will begin at 5:59 am and end at 12:35 pm on Wednesday. Other auspicious muhurat of the day include Nishita Muhurat, Amrit Kalam, and Vijaya Muhurat which will fall between, 11:59 pm and 12:44 am on September 2; 03:58 am on September 2 and 05:43 am on September 2; and 2:28 pm and 3:19 pm; respectively.

Ashubh Muhurat for September 1:

Vidaal Yoga and Bhadra will fall between 12:35 pm and 6:00 am on September 2; and 5:26 pm and 6:00 am on September 2, respectively. The most inauspicious timing of the day i.e. Rahu Kalam will start at 12:21 pm and end at 1:56 pm. Yamaganda begins at 7:35 am and will end at 9:10 am while Aadal yoga will start at 5:59 am and end at 12:35 pm.

