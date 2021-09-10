Aaj Ka Panchang, September 10, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details Ganesh Chaturthi

Friday, September 10 will mark the Shukla Paksha Chaturthi tithi of the Hindi month Bhadrapada in Vikrama Samvat 2078. According to the Hindu Vedic calendar, the day will also mark the auspicious day of Ganesh Chaturthi, the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesh. On this day, devotees worship Lord Ganesha and seek wisdom, prosperity and good fortune. The Ganeshotsav begins from this day and continue till Anant Chaturdashi, which is also known as Ganesh Visarjan day. Devotees immerse the idol of Lord Ganesh in water after a gala street procession on Anant Chaturdashi. Know about the sunrise time, sunset time, auspicious muhurat for Ganesh Puja and other details.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise And Moonset Time on September 10

On Friday, the sun will rise at 06:04 PM and the sunset will take place at 06:32 PM. The timing for moonrise and moonset is 09:12 AM and 08:53 PM on September 10. The auspicious muhurat will prevail between 11:03 AM and 01:33 PM.

Tithi, Nakshatra And Rashi Details For September 10

The Chaturthi Tithi will begin at 12:18 AM on September 10 and will continue till 09:57 PM,followed by Panchami tithi. On this day, Chitra nakshatra will prevail upto 12:58 PM after which Swati nakshatra will commence. The Moon has moved to Tula Rashi,while the Sun will continue to remain in Simha Rashi.

Shubh Muhurat For September 10

On September 10, the abhijit muhurat will be from 11:53 AM to 12:43 PM, while the Brahma Muhurta will begin at 4:31 AM and will continue till 5:17 AM. Other auspicious muhurat such as Amrit Kalam and Vijaya muhurat timings are 06:59 AM to 08:28 AM and from 02:23 PM to 03:12 PM, respectively.

Ashubh Muhurat For September 10

The most inauspicious muhurat Rahu Kalam will take place from 10:44 AM to 12:18 PM on September 10. Gulikai Kalam will remain in effect from 07:37 AM to 09:11 AM. The Yamaganda and Varjyam will prevail from 03:25 PM to 04:59 PM and from 06:12 PM to 07:41 PM, respectively.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here