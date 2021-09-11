Aaj Ka Panchang, September 11, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details For Saturday

September 11 will be the Panchami tithi of Shukla Paksha in Bhadrapada month in Vikram Samvat 2078. According to the Hindu Vedic calendar, the day is also known as the Rishi Panchami, which is observed two days after Hartalika Teej and a day after Ganesh Chaturthi. Though Rishi Panchami is not a festival, women observe this fast to pay obeisance to the Sapta Rishis which means seven sages. It is believed that observing this fast frees one from Rajaswala Dosha. The day is popularly celebrated among Nepali Hindus.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise And Moonset Time on September 11

September 11 will be Saturday and the timing for sunrise and sunset are 06:04 AM and 06:31 PM, respectively, while moonrise will take place at 10:18 AM. The timing for moonset is 09:33 PM on September 11. Rishi Panchami Puja muhurat will prevail between 11:03 AM and 01:32 PM.

Tithi, Nakshatra And Rashi Details For September 11

The Panchami Tithi will be upto 07:37 PM on September 11. The Swati nakshatra will remain upto 11:23 AM, followed by Vishakha nakshatra. The Moon will continue to remain in Tula Rashi till 04:13 AM, September 12 while the Sun will sit in Simha Rashi.

Shubh Muhurat For September 11

The Abhijit muhurat timing is from 11:53 AM to 12:43 PM, while the Brahma Muhurta will prevail between 4:32 AM and 5:18 AM. Other auspicious muhurat such as Vijaya muhurat and Godhuli muhurat timings are from 02:22 PM to 03:12 PM and from 06:18 PM to 06:42 PM, respectively.

Ashubh Muhurat For September 11

The most inauspicious muhurat of Rahu Kalam will begin at 09:11 AM and continue till 10:44 AM. Gulikai Kalam and Varjyam timing are from 06:04 AM to 07:37 AM and from 04:37 PM to 06:07 PM, respectively.

