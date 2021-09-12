Aaj Ka Panchang, September 12, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details For Sunday

September 12 will mark the Shashthi tithi of Shukla Paksha in the Bhadrapada month. The Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are on across India with much pomp and fervour. The 10-day long festival commenced on September 10. On September 12, Maa Gauri will also be worshiped. Every year, two days after Ganesh Chaturthi, on Shashthi, Jyeshtha Gauri is observed. After this, Gaur immersion will be carried out on Ashtami day, September 14. Gauri idols can be set up anytime after 9.49 am.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise And Moonset Time on September 12

On September 12, Sunday, according to the Panchang the timing for sunrise and sunset are 6:04 am and 6:29 pm. The moonrise timing for today has been predicted to be 11:24 am, while the timing for the moonset is 10:16 pm. The Vaidhriti Yoga will also prevail today, up to 11:44 am.

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details For September 12

The Shashthi tithi will last till 5:20 pm on September 12. It will be followed by Saptami Tithi. The Nakshatra will be Vishakha up to 9:50 am. Later Anuradha Nakshatra will take over. The Moon will be in Vrishchika Rashi and the Sun will reside in Simha Rashi.

Shubh Muhurat For September 12

The Ravi Yoga, on September 12, will commence from 6:04 am to 9:50 am and the Brahma Muhurat will fall between 4:32 am and 5:18 am. The timing for Abhijit muhurat is from 11:52 am to 12:42 pm. The Panchang predicts that the Godhuli muhurat will prevail from 6:17 pm to 6:41pm and the Vijaya muhurat will start at 2:21 pm and will end at 3:11 pm.

Ashubh Muhurat For September 12

The inauspicious muhurats of Rahu Kalam and Varjyam will be between 4:56 pm and 6:29 pm, and from 1:36 pm to 3:06 pm, respectively. Both Vidaal and Aadal yoga will prevail on September 12. The timings are from 6:04 am to 9:50 am and 9:50 am to 6:05 am on September 13, respectively. The Banna will start at 10:56 pm and will last the whole night.

