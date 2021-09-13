Aaj Ka Panchang, September 13, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Monday

September 13 will mark the Saptami tithi of Shukla Paksha in Bhadrapada month of Vikram Samvat 2078. Going by the Hindu Vedic calendar, the day will also mark the auspicious Durva Ashtami. The day is dedicated to worshipping Durva i.e, Grass, which is an essential item used in almost all Hindu rituals. It is said that observing Durva Ashtami with full devotion blesses the devotee with prosperity and peace. This festival is mainly celebrated in West Bengal and other eastern regions of India. Know about other important details of the day.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise And Moonset Time on September 13

September 13 will be Monday and the sunrise will take place at 06:05 am, while the timing for sunset is 06:29 PM. The moonrise and moonset timings are 12:32 PM and 11:06 PM on September 13.

Tithi, Nakshatra And Rashi Details For September 13

The Saptami Tithi will prevail upto 03:10 PM, followed by Ashtami Tithi on September 13 and the nakshatra will be Anuradha upto 08:24 AM. The Moon will be in Vrishchika Rashi, while the Sun will continue to remain in Simha Rashi.

Shubh Muhurat For September 13

The Abhijit muhurat will last for around 50 minutes from 11:52 AM to 12:42 PM, while the Brahma Muhurta will take place between 4:32 AM and 5:19 AM. Other auspicious muhurat like Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga and Godhuli muhurat timings are from 06:05 AM to 08:24 AM and from 06:16 PM to 06:40 PM, respectively.

Ashubh Muhurat For September 13

The most inauspicious muhurat of Rahu Kalam that usually lasts for around 90 minutes will begin at 07:38 AM and conclude at 09:11 AM. Gulikai Kalam and Yamagnada timing are from 01:50 PM to 03:23 PM and from 10:44 AM to 12:17 PM respectively, while, the Varjyam will prevail between 01:41 PM and 03:12 PM.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here