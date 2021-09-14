Aaj Ka Panchang, September 14, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Tuesday

September 14 is predicted to be the Shukla Paksha Ashtami Tithi of Bhadrapada month in Vikrama Samvat 2078. The day will also commemorate the birth anniversary of Goddess Radha, the consort of Lord Krishna. Many devotees even keep a fast on Radha Ashtami. As per the Hindu beliefs, Madhyahna Kala i.e, noontime is considered auspicious to worship Goddess Radha. Radha Ashtami is observed on the Shukla Paksha Ashtami Tithi of Bhadrapada month that usually falls in August or September as per the English calendar.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise And Moonset Time on September 14

On September 14, Tuesday, the sunrise and sunset will take place at 06:05 AM and 06:27 PM, respectively. The moonrise timing is predicted to be 01:38 PM, while the timing for moonset is 12:02 AM on September 15.

Tithi, Nakshatra And Rashi Details For September 14

The Ashtami tithi will last upto 01:09 PM on September 14, followed by Navami Tithi. The Nakshatra for September 14 will be Jyeshtha upto 07:05 AM and later,Mula Nakshatra will take over. The moon will shift from Vrishchika Rashi to Dhanu Rashi at 07:05 AM and the Sun will reside in Simha Rashi.

Shubh Muhurat For September 14

The most auspicious time-frame, Abhijit Muhuratis predicted tocommence at 11:52 AM and will prevail till 12:41 PM, while the Brahma Muhurat will fall between 04:33 AM and 05:19 AM. As per the predictions, the Godhuli muhurat and Vijaya muhurat will prevail from 06:15 PM to 06:39 PM and from 02:20 PM to 03:09 PM, respectively.

Ashubh Muhurat For September 14

The inauspicious muhurat of Rahu Kalam will begin at 03:22 PM and will continue till 04:55 PM, however, the Adal Yoga will prevail between 06:05 AM and 07:05 AM. The Gulikai Kalam and Varjyam timing will be from 12:16 PM to 01:49 PM and from 02:42 PM to 04:13 PM, respectively.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here