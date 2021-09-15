Aaj Ka Panchang, September 15, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Wednesday

According to Hindu Vedic calendar, the Vikram Samvata 2078, Wednesday marks the Navami tithi of Shukla Paksha in Bhadrapada month. The day also marks the presence of Ravi Yoga, Aadal Yoga, and Vidaal Yoga. The Ravi Yoga is regarded as the combination of planets which are formed when the sun is in the tenth house. It is considered an auspicious timing for making a big investment or starting new projects.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE AND MOONSET TIME ON SEPTEMBER 15

On September 15, Wednesday, the sunrise will take place at 06:06 am, while the timing for sunset is 06:26 pm. The moonrise will take place at 02:40 pm while the moonset is scheduled to happen around 01:03 am on September 16.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR SEPTEMBER 15

The Navami Tithi will remain in effect upto 11:17 am, after which Dashmi Tithi will commence on the same day. The nakshatra will be Purva Ashadha upto 04:56 am on September 16. The Moon will be in Dhanu Rashi, while the Sun will continue to be in Simha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR SEPTEMBER 15

The Abhijit muhurat will not be in effect on Wednesday, however, the Brahma Muhurta will take place between 4:33 am and 5:19 am. The Ravi Yoga will remain in effect the entire day, while Godhuli muhurat timings will be taking place from 06:15 am to 06:38 am.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR SEPTEMBER 15

The most inauspicious muhurat or Rahu Kalam that usually lasts for around 90 minutes will begin at 12:16 pm and conclude at 01:49 pm. The Vidaal Yoga will remain in effect from 04:56 am to 06:06 am on September 16. Gulikai Kalam and Yamagandam timing are from 10:44 am to 12:16 pm and from 07:38am to 09:11am, respectively. The Aadal Yoga muhurat will be effective from 06:06 am on Wednesday to 04:56 am of September 16.

