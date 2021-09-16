Aaj Ka Panchang, September 16, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Thursday

September 16 will mark the Dashami Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the Bhadrapada month of Vikrama Samvat 2078. The day will be Thursday which is also known as Brihaspatiwar or Guruwar. The day is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and Guru Brihaspati. Several people also worship Sai baba on this day. It is also believed that Guru Brihaspati rules the planet Jupiter. It is also believed that worshipping Lord Vishnu on Thursday blesses one with marital bliss. Know about the timings for sunrise, sunset, moonrise, moonset, auspicious muhurat and Rahu Kalam for September 16

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise And Moonset Time on September 16

On September 16, the sunrise and sunset will take place at 06:06 AM and 06:25 PM, respectively. The moonrise and moonset timing for the day is predicted to be 03:36 PM and 02:07 AM on September 17.

Tithi, Nakshatra And Rashi Details For September 16

The Dashami Tithi will last upto 09:36 AM followed by Ekadashi Tithi on September 16. The Nakshatra will be Uttara Ashadha for the whole day. As per the Hindu Panchang, the Moon will be in Dhanu Rashi upto 10:43 AM followed by Makara Rashi while the Sun will move from Simha Rashi to Kanya Rashi at 01:29 AM on September 17.

Shubh Muhurat For September 16

The Brahma muhurat will commence from 04:33 AM and continue till 05:20 AM. The Abhijit muhurat will prevail between 11:51 AM and 12:40 PM while the timing for Godhuli muhurat is 06:13 PM to 06:37 PM. Other auspicious muhurat such as Vijaya muhurat and Amrit Kalam will take place from 02:19 PM to 03:08 PM and 09:57 PM to 11:30 PM respectively.

Ashubh Muhurat For September 16

The inauspicious muhurat of Rahu Kalam will begin at 01:48 PM and conclude at 03:20 PM. The Vidaal yoga will prevail from 06:06 AM to 10:19 PM and the Gulikai Kalam timing is 09:11 AM to 10:43 AM.

