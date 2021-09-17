Aaj Ka Panchang, September 17, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Friday

September 17 will mark the auspicious day of Ekadashi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the Bhadrapada month of Vikrama Samvat 2078. The day will be Friday which is known as Shukrawar. The day will also mark the Vamana Jayanti, Kanya Sankranti as well as Vishwakarma Puja and Parsva Ekadashi. Parsva Ekadashi that falls during the Chaturmas is regarded as highly fortunate and auspicious. As per the Hindu beliefs, those observing this fast with dedication are bestowed with good health, wealth and happiness. It is also known as the Parsva Parivartini Ekadashi.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise And Moonset Time on September 17

On September 17, the sunrise and sunset are predicted to be 06:07 AM and 06:25 PM, respectively. However, the moonrise and moonset will take place at 04:25 PM and 03:12 AM on September 18.

Tithi, Nakshatra And Rashi Details For September 17

The Ekadashi Tithi will last upto 08:07 AM followed by Dwadashi Tithi on September 17. The Nakshatra will be Shravana till 03:36 AM on September 18. The Yoga will be Atiganda upto 08:21 PM while the Moon will be in Makara Rashi and Sun will prevail in Kanya Rashi.

Shubh Muhurat For September 17

The auspicious muhurat begins with the Brahma muhurat that will prevail between 04:33 AM and 05:20 AM on September 17. The Abhijit muhurat will commence at 11:51 AM and will continue till 12:40 PM while the timing for Amrit kalam is 05:26 PM to 07:00 PM. Vijaya muhurat and Godhuli muhurat will take place from 02:18 PM to 03:07 PM and 06:11 PM to 06:35 PM respectively.

Ashubh Muhurat For September 17

The inauspicious muhurat of Rahu Kalam will prevail between 10:43 AM to 12:15 PM. The Varjyam and ulikai Kalam will take place from 08:03 AM to 09:37 AM and 07:39 AM to 09:11 AM respectively while the timing for Bhadra muhurat is 06:07 AM to 08:07 AM.

