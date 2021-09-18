Aaj Ka Panchang, September 18, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Saturday

The Shukla Paksha Dwadashi of Vikrama Samvata will fall on Saturday, September 18. The day will also include various auspicious and inauspicious muhurats such as Parsva Ekadashi Parana, Shani Trayodashi, Bhuvaneshvari Jayanti, Pradosh Vrat, Panchaka, Dwipushkara Yoga, Ravi Yoga, Aadal Yoga, Vidaal Yoga. Details such as tithis and auspicious timings are calculated using a Vedic calendar called Panchang. Hindus carry out key works during the shubh muhurat believing that their hard work will bear better results and fruits. The panchang also mentions the inauspicious timings of the day.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise, and Moonset Time

The sunrise will be at 6:07 am and sunset will be at 6:23 pm. The moonrise will take place at 5:08 pm and the moonset will be at 4:14 am on Sunday, September 19.

Tithi, Nakshatra, and Rashi Details for September 18

Dwadashi tithi will end at 6:54 am and Trayodashi tithi will start. On Saturday, the Dhanishtha nakshatra will continue till 3:21 am after which the Shatabhisha nakshatra will begin. As far as the sun is concerned it will continue to be in the Kanya Rashi while the moon will move from Makara to Kumbha at 3:26 pm.

Shubh Muhurat for September 18

September 18 also marks the Dwipushkara Yoga which is fall between 6:07 am and 6:54 am. The Brahma Muhurat, which is considered as the most pious time of the day, will start from 4:34 am and will end at 5:21 am. Ravi Yoga which is another auspicious timing of the day will begin at 3:21 am on September 19 and end at 6:08 am on Sunday, September 19.

Other auspicious muhurats of the day include Abhijit, Amrit Kalam, and Vijaya Muhurta which will fall between, 11:50 am and 12:39 pm; 5:04 pm and 6:39 pm; and 2:17 pm and 3:06 pm; respectively.

Ashubh Muhurat for September 18

Panchaka will continue between 3:26 pm and 6:08 am while Vidaal Yoga will fall between 6:07 am and 3:21 am. As per the panchang, the most inauspicious timing of the day is the Rahu Kalam which on Saturday starts at 9:11 am and ends at 10:43 am. Yamaganda begins at 1:47 pm and will end at 3:19 pm while Vidaal yoga will start at 6:07 am and end at 3:21 am on September 19.

