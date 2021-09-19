Aaj Ka Panchang, September 19, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details on Anant Chaturdashi

September 19, Sunday, is the Shukla Paksha Chaturdashi tithi of Vikram Samvat. The day is quite important for many Hindu believers as Ganpati Visarjan will take place. The auspicious occasion of Anant Chaturdashi will also be marked on the day. Apart from bidding adieu to Lord idol on this day, Anant Chaturdashi also holds importance for the devotees of Lord Vishnu. All information related to muhurats, tithi and other important events mentioned in Hindu vedic calendar, known as Panchang, has been mentioned here.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise, and Moonset Time:

The sunrise will be at 6:08 am and sunset is scheduled for 6:21 pm. The moonrise will be taking place at 5:45 pm, while the moon will set at 5:15 am on Monday, September 20.

Tithi, Nakshatra, and Rashi Details for September 19:

Chaturdash tithi will continue till 5:28 am on September 20, after which the Purnima tithi will begin. On Sunday, the Shatabhisha nakshatra will continue till 3:28 am, followed byPurva Bhadrapada. The Sun will continue to be in the Kanya Rashi, while the moon will bein Kumbha Rashi.

Shubh Muhurat for September 19:

The Brahma Muhurat, which is considered as the most pious time of the day, will start from 4:34 am and end at 5:21 am. Ravi Yoga will begin at 6:08 am on September 19, marking an end on3:28 am on Monday, September 20. Other auspicious muhurat of the day include Abhijit Muhurat, Amrit Kalam, and Vijaya Muhurat, which will fall from 11:50 am to 12:39 pm, from 8:14 pm to9:51 pm and from 2:17 pm to 3:06 pm, respectively.

Ashubh Muhurat for September 19:

Panchaka will remain throughout the day while Adaal Yoga will fall between 6:08 am and 3:28 am on September 20. The most inauspicious timing of the day as per the panchang is the Rahu Kalam, which on Sunday will be between 4:50 pm and 6:21 pm. Yamaganda begins at 12:15 pm and will end at 1:46 pm, while Gulkai Kalam will commence at 3:18 pm and end at 4:50 pm.

