Aaj Ka Panchang, September 2, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Thursday

September 2 will mark the Krishna Paksha Dashmi Tithi of Bhadrapada month and the day will be Guruvar (Thursday). The day will also mark the auspicious muhurat of Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga. The Sarvarth Siddhi Yoga occurs when a specific Nakshatra combines with specific Var. On September 3, Nakshtra will be Ardra and Var will be Guruvar. This yoga is believed to be very auspicious for important events and tasks as it is believed to bless one with success and prosperity.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise, and Moonset Time on September 2:

The sunrise will take place at 5:29 am and sunset timing is 6:06 pm. The moonrise on the other hand will take place 01:35 am, September 3 and will set at 2:56 pm.

Tithi, Nakshatra, and Rashi Details for September 2:

Dashami tithi will prevail only till 06:21 am followed by Ekadashi Tithi. The Nakshatra will be Ardra till 02:57 pm followed by Punarvasu Nakshatra. Sun will continue to be in the Simha Rashi while the moon will prevail in Mithuna Rashi.

Shubh Muhurat for September 2:

According to Hindu Panchang, nearly 30 auspicious and inauspicious muhurats prevail during 24 hours of a day. Among all the muhurats, the most pious muhurat are Brahma Muhurat and Abhijit Muhurat which will prevail from 03:58 am to 04:43 am and 11:22 am to 12:13 pm respectively.

Other auspicious muhurat of the day include Sayahna Sandhya, Amrit Kalam, and Vijaya Muhurat that will take place from 06:06 pm to 07:14 am, 11:22 am to 12:13 pm and 01:53 am to 02:44 pm respectively on September 2.

Ashubh Muhurat for September 2:

Vidaal Yoga and Bhadra will take place from 05:29 am and 02:57 pm and 5:29 am and 06:21 am on September 2, respectively. The most inauspicious timing of the day i.e. Rahu Kalam will prevail between 01:22 pm and 02:57 pm.

