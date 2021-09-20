Aaj Ka Panchang, September 20, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Monday

September 20 will mark the auspicious day of Purnima of Shukla Paksha in the Bhadrapada month of Vikrama Samvat 2078. The day will be Monday which is known as Somwar. The day will also mark the Purnima Shraddha, Bhadrapad Purnima and Anavdhan. The full moon day is known as Purnima and many devotees observe fast on this auspicious day. Here is all you need to know about the timings for sunrise, sunset, moonrise, moonset, auspicious muhurat and Rahu Kalam for September 20.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE AND MOONSET TIME ON SEPTEMBER 20

On September 20, the sunrise and sunset will take place at 06:08 AM and 06:20 PM, respectively. The moonrise timing for the day is predicted to be 06:18 PM. There will be no moonset on this day.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR SEPTEMBER 20

The Purnima Tithi will last upto 05:24 AM on September 21. The Nakshatra will be Purva Bhadrapada upto 04:02 AM on September 21. As per the Hindu Panchang, the Moon will be in Kumbha Rashi upto 09:51 AM followed by Meena Rashi while the Sun will remain in Kanya Rashi for the entire day.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR SEPTEMBER 20

The Brahma muhurat will commence from 04:34 AM and continue till 05:21 AM. The Abhijit muhurat will prevail between 11:50 AM and 12:39 PM while the timing for Godhuli muhurat is 06:08 PM to 06:32 PM. Other auspicious muhurat such as Vijaya muhurat will take place from 02:16 PM to 03:05 PM and and Amrit Kalam will remain from 07:51 PM to 09:29 PM respectively.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR SEPTEMBER 20

The inauspicious muhurat of Rahu Kalam will start at 07:40 AM and end at 09:11 AM. The Aadaal yoga will prevail from 04:02 AM to 06:09 AM on September 21 and the Gulikai Kalam timing is 01:46 PM to 03:17 PM on September 20.

