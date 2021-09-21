Aaj Ka Panchang, September 21, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Tuesday

September 21 will mark the Pratipada tithi of Ashwin month in the Vikrama Samvat 2078 year of Hindu Vedic calendar. The day will be Tuesday, which is known as Mangalwar. The day will also mark the beginning of Pratipada Shraddha which is a ritual practiced by Hindu devotees. Pratipada Shraddha tithi is considered suitable to perform Shraddha in which family members worship their ancestors or deceased family members. Tuesday’s Pratipada Shraddha tithi is ideal for worshipping maternal grandparents. It is believed that performing this ritual brings happiness and prosperity at home.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE AND MOONSET TIME ON SEPTEMBER 21

On September 21, the sunrise and sunset will take place at 06:09 am and 06:19 pm, respectively. The moonrise timing for the day is predicted to be 06:49 pm while the moonset will take place at 06:13 pm.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR SEPTEMBER 21

The Pratipada tithi will remain in effect upto 05:51 am on September 22. The Nakshatra will be Uttara Bhadrapada which will remain in effect till 05:07 am on September 22. This will be followed by Revati nakshatra on Wednesday. As per the Hindu Panchang, the Moon will be in Meena Rashi, while the Sun will remain in Kanya Rashi for the entire day.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR SEPTEMBER 21

The Brahma muhurta will commence from 04:34 am and continue till 05:22 am. The Abhijit muhurat will prevail between 11:50 am and 12:38 pm while the timing for Godhuli muhurat is 06:07 pm to 06:31 pm. Other auspicious muhurat such as Vijaya muhurat will take place from 02:16 pm to 03:04 pm and Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga will remain in effect from 06:09 am to 05:07 am on September 22.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR SEPTEMBER 21

The inauspicious muhurat of Rahu Kalam will start at 03:16 pm to 04:48 pm. The Aadaal yoga will begin from 06:09 am and end at 05:07 am on September 22 while the Gulikai Kalam timing is 14:14 pm to 01:45 pm on Tuesday.

