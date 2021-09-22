Aaj Ka Panchang, September 22, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Wednesday

September 22 marks the Dwitiya tithi of Ashwin month in the Vikrama Samvat 2078 year of Hindu Vedic calendar. The day will be Wednesday, which is also known as Budhwar. The day will also mark the second day of Shraadh, the period when Hindu devotees pay their respects to their ancestors. The Dwitiya Shraadh ceremony is performed for those deceased family members who died on the Dwitiya tithi, including both Shukla and Krishna Paksha Dwitiya.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE AND MOONSET TIME ON SEPTEMBER 22

On September 22, the sunrise will take place at 06:09 am and the sunset will take place at 06:18 pm, respectively. The moonrise timing for the day is predicted to be 07:19 pm while the moonset will take place at 07:09 am.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR SEPTEMBER 22

The Dwitiya tithi will remain in effect for a full night on September 22. The Nakshatra for the day will be Revati which will also remain in effect for the full night. As per the Hindu Panchang, the Moon will be in Meena Rashi, while the Sun will remain in Kanya Rashi for the entirety of September 22.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR SEPTEMBER 22

The Brahma muhurta will commence from 04:35 am and continue till 05:22 am. The Abhijit muhurat will not take effect on Wednesday. However, the timing for Godhuli muhurat is 06:06 pm to 06:30 pm. Other auspicious muhurat for the day such as Vijaya muhurat will take place from 02:15 pm to 03:03 pm and Sayahna Sandhya muhurta will start from 06:18 pm and end at 07:29 pm on Wednesday.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR SEPTEMBER 22

The inauspicious muhurat of Rahu Kalam will start at 12:14 pm to 01:45 pm, while the Vidaal Yoga and Ganda Mool will remain in effect for the whole day.The Gulikai Kalam timing is 10:43 am to 12:14 pm.

