Aaj Ka Panchang, September 24, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details on Chaturthi Shraddha

The fifteen-day long Pitru Paksha is being observed from September 20 to October 06. In this period, Hindus pay homage to their ancestors by performing a series of rituals and puja. As the Tritiya tithi will end at 8:29 am on September 24, the day will mark the Chaturthi Shraddha of Ashwina month in the Vikrama Samvat 2078 year of Hindu Vedic calendar. Chaturthi Shraddha is observed by people whose family members left for heavenly abode on the day of Chaturthi of either of the two lunar Paksha of any month.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE AND MOONSET TIME ON SEPTEMBER 24

On September 24, the Panchang as predicted that the sunrise will take place at 6:10 am, while the sun will set at 6:15 pm. The timings of moonrise and moonset has been said to be 8:20 pm and 8:58 am, respectively.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR SEPTEMBER 24

The Chaturthi tithi will be observed on September 24, post 8:29 am. Till 8:29 am, the Tritiya tithi will prevail. The Ashwini Nakshatra will remain in effect till 8:54 am. Later, the Bharani Nakshatra will take over. As per the Hindu Panchang, the Moon will sit in Mesha Rashi, while the Sun will continue its stay in Kanya Rashi on September 24.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR SEPTEMBER 24

Though there is no Ravi yoga today, other auspicious muhurats like Brahma muhurat, Godhuli muhurat, Vijaya muhurat, and Abhijit muhurat will fall on September 24. While the Brahma muhurat will be between 04:35 am and 05:22 am, the Abhijit muhurat will be from 11:48 am to 12:37 pm.

According to the Panchang, the Godhuli muhurat will commence from 06:03 pm and will end at 06:27 pm and the Sayahna Sandhya will prevail between 06:15 pm and 07:26 pm. Nishita muhurat will also begin on September 24, from 11:49 pm and will end at 12:37 am on September 25.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR SEPTEMBER 24

The Rahu Kalam on September 24 will begin at 10:42 am and its effect will conclude at 12:12 pm. Apart from Rahu Kalam, the timings for The Gulikai Kalam and Yamaganda muhurat is from 07:41 am to 09:11 am and 03:14 pm to 04:44 pm. The Bhadra muhurat will also prevail between 06:10 am and 08:29 am.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here