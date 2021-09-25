Aaj Ka Panchang, September 25, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details on Saturday

September 25 is predicted to be the Krishna Paksha Chaturthi tithi of Ashwin month in the Vikrama Samvat 2078 year of Hindu Panchang. The day will be Saturday i.e, Shaniwar. The day will also mark Panchami Shraddha which is done for the deceased family members who died on Panchami Tithi of both Shukla and Krishna Paksha.

The Panchami Shraddha Tithi is also called Kunwara Panchami as it quite significant for those who died unmarried. It is believed that the Kutup Muhurat and Rohina muhurat are the auspicious time to perform the Panchami Shraddha. Read below to know about sunrise time, sunset time, Abhijit kalam and Rahu Kalam on September 25

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE AND MOONSET TIME ON SEPTEMBER 25

As per the predictions of Hindu Panchang, the sunrise and sunset will take place at 06:11 AM and 06:14 PM, respectively. The moonrise and moonset timing for the day is predicted to be 08:49 PM and 09:53 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR SEPTEMBER 25

The Chaturthi tithi will remain in effect till 10:36 AM on September 25 followed by Panchami Tithi. The Nakshatra will be Bharani upto 11:33 AM after which Krittika will prevail. The moon will remain in Mesha upto 06:17 PM and then move to Vrishabha Rashi while Sun will remain in Kanya.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR SEPTEMBER 25

The Abhijit muhurta will commence at 11:48 AM and prevail till 12:37 PM while the Godhuli muhurat will take place between 06:02 PM and 06:26 PM. Other equally auspicious muhurat such as Vijaya muhurat and Amrit Kalam timings are 02:13 PM to 03:01 PM and 06:14 AM to 08:00 AM respectively.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR SEPTEMBER 25

The inauspicious muhurat, Rahu Kalam will begin at 09:12 AM and conclude at 10:42 AM. The Yamaganda and Gulikai Kalam will prevail from 01:43 PM to 03:13 PM and 06:11 AM to 07:41 AM respectively on September 25.

