Aaj Ka Panchang, September 26, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details on Sunday

According to predictions of Hindu Vedic Calendar, September 26 will be the Krishna Paksha Panchami tithi of Ashwin month. The day will be Sunday i.e, Raviwar and will mark the Shashthi Shraddha of 15-days long Pitrupaksha. The day is observed to perform Shraddha for the deceased family members who died on Shashthi Tithi of both Pakshas — Shukla and Krishna Paksha. It is also known as Chhath Shraddha. Kutup Muhurat and Rohina Muhurat are believed to be the most auspicious timing for Pitrupaksha Shraddha and Tarpan.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE AND MOONSET TIME ON SEPTEMBER 26

For September 26, the sunrise and sunset is predicted to take place at 06:11 AM and 06:13 PM, respectively. The moonrise is scheduled for09:30 PM, while it will set at10:48 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR SEPTEMBER 26

The Panchami Tithi will prevail till 01:04 PM on September 26, followed by Shashthi Tithi. The Nakshatra will be Krittika up to 02:33 PM and then Rohini Nakshatra will begin. The moon will reside in Vrishabha Rashi while Sun will remain in Kanya Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR SEPTEMBER 26

The timing for Abhijit muhurta is depicted from 11:48 AM to 12:36 PM, while the Amrit Kalam will take place from 11:51 AM to 01:39 PM. Godhuli muhurat and Vijaya muhurat iarelikely to take place from 06:01 PM to 06:25 PM and from 02:12 PM to 03:01 PM, respectively. However, the Sayahna Sandhya timing is from 06:13 PM to 07:25 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR SEPTEMBER 26

The Rahu Kalam timing for September 26 is from 04:43 PM to 06:13 PM and the Yamaganda will take place between 12:12 PM and 01:42 PM. The Gulikai Kalam and Vidaal Yoga will prevail from 03:13 PM to 04:43 PM and from 06:11 AM to 02:33 PM, respectively.

