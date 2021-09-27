Aaj Ka Panchang, September 27, 2021: Check Out Shubh, Ashubh Muhurat and Other Details for Monday

The Rohini Vrat, which is one of the significant fasting days in the Jain community, will be observed on September 27 as the Shashthi tithi of Ashwina month will prevail in the Vikrama Samvat 2078 year of Hindu Vedic calendar. The Rohini Vrat will be mainly observed by women for the long life of their husbands. The fasting begins on the day when the Rohini Nakshatra prevails after sunrise. When the Rohini Nakshatra ends, the Parana is done during Margashirsha Nakshatra. For the unaware, Rohini Nakshatra is one of the twenty-seven Nakshatras in Jain and Hindu calendar.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE AND MOONSET TIME ON SEPTEMBER 27

According to the Panchang, the sunrise will take place at 6:11 am and the sun set will take place at 6:11 pm. The timing of moonrise has been predicted to be 10:11 pm, while the moonset timing has been predicted to be 11:43 pm.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR SEPTEMBER 27

The Shashthi tithi will last upto 03:43 pm. Later, it will be followed by Saptami Tithi. The nakshatra will be Rohini on September 24. Post 05:42 pm, the Mrigashirsha nakshatra will take over. As far as the moon sign and sun sign are concerned, they will be in Vrishabha and Kanya Rashi, respectively.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR SEPTEMBER 27

The Ravi yoga on September 27 will fall in two parts. First, it will be observed between 06:11 am and 06:58 am and later in the evening, it will prevail from 5:42 pm to 6:58 am on September 28. The Brahma muhurat will also fall today between 04:36 am and 05:24 am. While the Godhuli muhurat will be from 05:59 pm to 06:23 pm, the Abhijit muhurat will begin at 11:47 am and will last till 12:35 pm. The Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga will prevail the whole day on September 27.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR SEPTEMBER 27

The Rahu Kalam on September 27 will begin at 07:41 am and its effect will conclude at 09:11 am. Today, the Aadal Yoga will also fall in two parts. First between 06:11 am and 06:58 am, and later between 05:42 pm and 06:12 am, September 28. The Vidaal Yoga will prevail from 06:58 am to 05:42 pm. The Bhadra muhurat will begin at 03:43 pm and will end at 05:01 am, September 28.

