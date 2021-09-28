Aaj Ka Panchang, September 28, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Tuesday

According to Hindu Vedic calender, September 28 is predicted to be the Krishna Paksha Saptami tithi of Ashwin month. The day will be Tuesday i.e, Mangalwar and will also mark Kalashtami as Ashtami tithi also falls on the same day. Krishna Paksha Ashtami Tithi of every month is observed as Kalashtami.

This day is dedicated to Lord Bhairav and devotees keep a day-long fast to please him. The Kalashtami fast that falls in the month of Margashirsha is observed as Kalabhairav Jayanti and Bhairav Ashtami. It is said that Lord Shiva appeared in the form of Bhairav on the same day. Check the auspicious muhurat, Nakshatra and other important details for September 28.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE AND MOONSET TIME ON SEPTEMBER 28

For September 28, the sunrise and sunset timings are predicted to be 06:12 AM and 06:11 PM, respectively. The moonrise is scheduled for 10:57 PM, while it will set at12:38 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR SEPTEMBER 28

The Saptami Tithi will prevail upto 06:16 PM on September 28 and then Ashtami Tithi will begin. The Nakshatra will be Mrigashirsha upto 08:44 PM, followed by Ardra Nakshatra. The moon will move to Mithuna Rashi from Vrishabha Rashi at 07:15 AM, while Sun will continue to remain in Kanya.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR SEPTEMBER 28

The timing for Abhijit muhurta is depicted to take place between 11:48 AM and 12:35 PM, while the Amrit Kalam will prevail from 10:49 AM to 12:38 PM. Godhuli muhurat and Vijaya muhurat timings are from 05:59 PM to 06:23 PM and from 02:11 PM to 02:59 PM, respectively. The Dwi Pushkara Yoga will prevail from 06:12 AM to 06:16 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR SEPTEMBER 28

The Rahu Kalam is likely to take place between 03:11 PM and 04:41 PM,while the Adal Yoga will be marked from 06:12 AM to 08:44 PM. The Gulikai Kalam and Yamaganda will timings are from 12:11 PM to 01:41 PM and from 09:12 AM to 10:42 AM,respectively.

