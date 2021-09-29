Aaj Ka Panchang, September 29, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Wednesday

September 29 will be Krishna Paksha Ashtami tithi of Ashwin month in Vikrama Samvat 2078. The day will be Wednesday i.e, Buddhawar and the day will mark the significant occasion of Jivitputrika Vrat. The fast is observed by mothers for the success and well-being of their children. This fast is Nirjala fasting that lasts for a day and night. The vrat is mainly observed in the states of Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh. Check the Nakshatra, Abhijit muhurat and other important details for September 29.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE AND MOONSET TIME ON SEPTEMBER 29

For September 29, the sunrise and sunset are likely to take place at 06:13 AM and 06:09 PM, respectively. However, the moonrise and moonset timings are 11:48 PM and 01:31 PM on September 30, respectively.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR SEPTEMBER 29

The Ashtami Tithi will last upto 08:29 PM on September 29 and then Navami Tithi will commence. The Nakshatra will be Ardra upto 11:26 PM followed by Punarvasu. Variyana upto 06:35 PM, while the moon will continue to remain in Mithuna Rashi and Sun, will be in Kanya Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR SEPTEMBER 29

As per the Panchang’s prediction, there will be no Abhijit Muhurat on September 29, however, the Amrit Kalam will prevail from 12:19 PM to 02:05 PM. The timing for Godhuli muhurat and Vijaya muhurat is 05:57 PM to 06:21 PM and 02:11 PM to 02:58 PM, respectively. The Sayahna Sandhya will prevail between 06:09 PM and 07:22 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR SEPTEMBER 29

On September 29, one should avoid the time period between 12:11 PM and 01:41 PM to perform any auspicious work as it will be Rahu Kalam. The Yamaganda and Gulikai Kalam is likely to prevail from 07:42 AM to 09:12 AM and 10:42 AM to 12:11 PM respectively.

