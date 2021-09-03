Aaj Ka Panchang, September 3, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Friday

September 3, Friday will mark the Ekadashi tithi of the Krishna Paksha in Bhadrapada month. On the day, Aja Ekadashi and Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga will also be marked. All details about tithi, nakshatra, shubh and ashubh muhurat is calculated using Hindu vedic calendar called the Panchang. Many Hindus follow this calendar to know the auspicious timings to perform important activities like buying a new property/vehicle, performing a sacred ritual among others. It is believed that if the shubh muhurat in Panchang is followed then things will bear more fruit.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise, and Moonset Time:

The sunrise will be at 6:00 am and sunset will be at 6:40 pm while the moonrise will take place at 02:58 am, September 4 and the moonset will be at 4:29 pm.

Tithi, Nakshatra, and Rashi Details for September 3:

Ekadashi tithi will continue till 7:44 am after which the Dwadashi tithi will begin. As far as nakshatra is concerned, Punarvasu will continue till 4:42 pm after which Pushya nakshatra will start. The Sun will continue to be in the Simha Rashi while the moon will be in Mithuna Rashi till 10:20 am after which it will go in Karka Rashi.

Shubh Muhurat for September 3:

The Brahma Muhurat, most auspicious time of the day, will start from 4:30 am and will end at 5:15 am, Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga another auspicious timing of the day will begin at 6:00 am and end at 12:46 pm on Friday. Nishita Muhurat, Amrit Kalam, Godhuli Muhurta and Vijaya Muhurat will fall between, 11:58 pm and 12:43 am on September 4; 2:08 pm and 3:51 pm, 6:28 pm and 6:52 pm and 2:27 pm and 3:18 pm, respectively.

Ashubh Muhurat for September 3:

Rahu Kalam, the most inauspicious timing of the day,will start at 10:45 am and end at 12:20 pm. Yamaganda begins at 3:30 pm and will end at 5:05 pm while Dur Muhurutam will fall twice in the day, once between 8:32 am and 9:23 am and for the second time between 12:46 pm and 1:36 pm.

