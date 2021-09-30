Aaj Ka Panchang, September 30, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Thursday

September 30 is the ninth day of Pitrupaksha and it will mark the Krishna Paksha Navami Tithi of Ashwin month in Vikrama Samvat 2078. The day will be Thursday i.e. Brihaspatiwar. The 9th day of Pitrupaksha is observed as Navami Shraddha and is observed for those who died on Navami Tithi of any Paksha. Navami Shraddha is also known as Matra Navami as it is believed to be the most suitable day to perform mother’s Shraddha. Check the timings for Abhijit muhurat, Rahu kalam and Nakshatra for September 30

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE AND MOONSET TIME ON SEPTEMBER 30

The sunrise and sunset timings for September 30 are 06:13 AM and 06:08 PM, respectively. The moonrise and moonset is likely to take place at 12:44 AM and 02:21 PM respectively on October 1.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR SEPTEMBER 30

The Navami Tithi has started at 08:29 PM on September 29 and will prevail till 10:08 PM on September 29. The Nakshatra will be Punarvasu upto 01:33 AM, October 01. The moon will prevail in Mithuna Rashi upto 07:05 PM and then shift to Karka while Sun will continue to be in Kanya.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR SEPTEMBER 30

The most auspicious timeframe of the day to perform any religious work will fall between 11:47 AM and 12:35 PM on September 30. This timeframe is called Abhijit muhurat. Other Shubh muhurat like Godhuli muhurat, Vijaya muhurat and Amrit Kalam are expected to prevail from 05:56 PM to 06:20 PM, 02:10 PM to 02:58 PM and 10:57 PM to 12:41 AM, October 01 respectively. The day will also have auspicious Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga for the whole day.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR SEPTEMBER 30

One must avoid the time period between 01:40 PM to 03:10 PM due to the bad effects of Planet Rahu. The Gulikai Kalam and Yamaganda are also inauspicious time periods to begin something new or to perform Puja and Yajna. The timings for Gulikai Kalam and Yamaganda on Thursday are 09:12 AM to 10:41 AM and 06:13 AM to 07:43 AM respectively while the Varjyam will fall between 12:30 PM and 02:14 PM.

