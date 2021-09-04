Aaj Ka Panchang, September 4, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Saturday

The Dwadashi tithi of Bhadrapada month’s Krishna Paksha will fall on Saturday, September 4. According to the Hindu calendar, this will be the 12th day of the dark fortnight of Bhadrapada month. Many auspicious and inauspicious events such as Aja Ekadashi Parana, Shani Trayodashi, Paryushana Parvarambha, Pradosh Vrat, Ganda Moola and Vidaal Yoga will fall on this day.

A day’s auspicious and inauspicious events and timings are determined by a vedic calendar called the Panchang according to the Hindu culture. Many Hindus use this calendar to know the best timings of the day to perform important activities. They are of the belief that if they follow the auspicious timings as mentioned in Panchang there efforts will bear more fruit.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Time

The sunrise will be at 6:01 am and sunset will be at 6:39 pm while the moonrise will take place at 03:58 am on September 5 and the moonset will be at 5:14 pm.

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details for September 4

Dwadashi tithi will prevail till 8:24 am after which the Trayodashi tithi will start. On this day Pushya nakshatra will continue in its position till 5:45 pm after which Ashlesha nakshatra will follow. The Sun will continue to be in the Simha Rashi while the moon will be in Karka Rashi, as per the astrological assessments.

Shubh Muhurat for September 4

The Brahma Muhurat, the most auspicious time of the day will start at 4:30 am and will end at 5:15 am, Pratah Sandhya another auspicious timing of the day will begin at 4:53 am and end at 06:01 am on Saturday. Nishita Muhurat, Amrit Kalam, Godhuli Muhurta and Vijaya Muhurat will fall between, 11:57 pm and 12:43 am on September 5; 11:05 am and 12:45 pm; 6:26 pm and 6:51 pm; and 2:26 pm and 3:17 pm, respectively.

Ashubh Muhurat for September 4

Baana will continue till 5:16 pm and Rahu Kalam, the most inauspicious timing of the day, will start at 9:10 am and end at 10:45 am. Yamaganda begins at 1:55 pm and will end at 3:29 pm while Dur Muhurutam will fall twice during the day, once between 6:01 am and 6:51 am and the second time between 6:51 am and 7:42 am.

