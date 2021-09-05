Aaj Ka Panchang, September 5, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details on Masik Shivaratri

According to the Panchang, September 5 will mark the Chaturdashi date of Krishna Paksha of Bhadrapada month. On this day, the Masik Shivaratri will also be observed. It is known to all that Shivaratri marks the convergence of Shiva and Shakti, therefore it is of significant importance toLord Shiva devotees. Every month, the Maha Shivaratri is observed on the 14th day of the dark fortnight or on the Krishna Paksha Chaturdashi Tithi. Devotees believe that fasting on Shivaratri blesses one’s soul with salvation or Moksha.

Read: Masik Shivaratri 2021: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Mantras and Significance in September

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Time:

The Panchang states that the sun will rise at 6:01 am and it will set at 6:38 pm. The moonrise will take place at 5:00 am on September 6 and the timing of moonset has been predicted to be 5:55 pm.

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details for September 5

Trayodashi tithi will prevail upto 08:21 am on September 5, followed by Chaturdashi Tithi. On this day, Ashlesha nakshatra will remain in its position till 6:07 pm. Later,it will be followed by Magha nakshatra. The sun will continue to be in the Simha Rashi,while the moon will remainin Karka Rashi till 6:07 pm, as per the astrological assessments. It will later move to Simha Rashi.

Shubh Muhurat for September 5

Though Ravi Yoga will not prevail on September 5, the Brahma Muhuratwhich is considered the most auspicious time of the day will start at 4:30 am and will end at 5:15 am. The timing for Pratah Sandhya of the day will be from 4:52 am to 06:01 am. The Abhijit muhurat will fall between 11:54 am and 12:44 pm. The timing of Amrit Kalam is from 04:30 pm to 06:07 pm. Godhuli and Vijaya muhurat will fall between 06:25 pm and 06:49 pm & between 02:25 pm and 03:16 pm, respectively.

Ashubh Muhurat for September 5

On Sunday, Baana will commence from 06:01 pm and will continue till full night. Rahu Kalam, regarded as the most inauspicious timing of the day, will be from 05:03 pm to 06:38 pm. Ganda Moola will prevail the whole day. The Yamaganda on September 5 will begin at 12:19 pm and will end at 01:54 pm, while the Gulikai Kalam will be between 03:28 pm and 05:03 pm.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here